A Federal High Court in Abuja, has threatened to issue a bench warrant of arrest on former Aviation Minister, Senator Stella Oduah, if she fails to appear in court for trial on October 19.

The former minister is expected to be arraigned in court over alleged N10billion fraud

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the court issued the threat following the persistent refusal of the former minister to honour court proceedings

Oduah, now the senator representing Anambra North Senatorial district in the senate was billed to be arraigned yesterday on 25-count charge but she was not in court along with 4th defendants.

Alleged Fraud: Absence of Defendants Stalls Stella Oduah’s Trial

When the matter came up, counsel to EFCC, Dr Hassan Liman, SAN, informed the court that all the defendants had been served with the charges as ordered by court and expressed disgust that the former minister was again, not in court without any excuse.

He said that 32 witnesses had been lined up to testify against her and eight others in order to establish the fraud charges against them.

Justice Ekwo while fixing October 19 for arraignment of the former minister, warmed the absentee defendants to be in court on the date or have bench warrant of arrest issued against them.