The management of Wema Bank has denied any plan to go after the General Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly in Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, over a N9billion facility he allegedly obtained from the bank.

In a terse statement titled, ‘Pastor Tunde Bakare: Wema Bank Denounces False Report’ and signed by the managing director/chief executive officer of the Bank, Ademola Adebise, the Bank said Pastor Bakare has maintained a credible relationship with it as a customer and there was no basis for Wema Bank to contemplate any action to humiliate him.

Recall that in the last few days the social media was awash with a report of Wema Bank purportedly ready to go to any length to recover a N9billion debt owed by Pastor Tunde Bakare, being a loan obtained by the cleric to build his magnificent church in Oregun area of Lagos.

But Wema Bank MD/CEO, Adebise, said: “I would want to address the recent news in the public space regarding our customer and in particular the main promoter Pastor Tunde Bakare.

“While we are constrained by the reason of confidentiality to respond in details to this publication, we however want to confirm that the customer has maintained a credible relationship with our bank and there is no basis for us to contemplate any action to humiliate our customer.

“Furthermore, we will like to reassure our shareholders and customers that the bank has and will continue to operate with the highest level of corporate governance, following all rules, policies and procedures.”

