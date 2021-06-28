An Abuja based upcoming music artiste, Amodu Francis Eneojo, popularly known as Frannels, has appealed to the Federal Government to consider formulating policies that would ease economic hardship on Nigerians.

Frannels, who spoke to journalists in Abuja, said that the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic has increased hardship on Nigerians and truncate the viability of the music industry especially for the young artistes, who earn living from the entertainment sector.

The spirited raising star, who sang the popular “Gbege” song, urged Nigerian leaders to employ the right approaches in a quest to minimise hardship on Nigerians, noting that he would use his voice as an avenue to amplify Nigeria’s diverse cultures and promote unity of purpose for the nation through music.

While calling on the elite artistes to support the young stars, who were badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Frannels added that he would play his parts in ensuring a robost development of the music industry while carrying along the younger artistes, who look up to him to bring about the desired change.