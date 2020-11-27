By Royal Ibeh,

With one in 10 women/girls living with Endometriosis worldwide, 15 year old Esther Josh-Mba, from Canon James Pearse Anglican College, has tasked the Nigerian government and Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to assist women and girls that are living with the condition.

A study titled: “Anxiety and depression in patients with endometriosis: impact and management challenges” revealed that Endometriosis is one of the most common gynecological diseases and affects approximately 10 per cent of women in reproductive age. The most common clinical signs of endometriosis are menstrual irregularities, chronic pelvic pain (CPP), dysmenorrhea, dyspareunia and infertility.

The chronic nature of the disease interferes with numerous areas of the patient’s life like employment, social issue, relationship issue, emotions, sexuality, deterioration in the quality of life, high levels of anxiety and depression.

Josh-Mba, at the 2020 Endometriosis Support Group Nigeria (ESGN), Senior Secondary School Award Presentation Ceremony, said it is sad to know that certain women are living with Endometriosis and yet majority of them are not aware of the condition. “We must go to schools, market places, churches and mosques to educate women and young girls about the condition. Also, women need to come together and be the voices of people living with the condition.”

Being the champion of the 2020 ESGN secondary school competition, Josh-Mba said she is writing a book on Endometriosis, in efforts to create awareness on the condition.

She however commended Nordica Foundation, while urging government and NGOs in the field to join hands with Nordica Foundation, in creating awareness about Endometriosis. “Government and other NGOs, should assist young girls who want to do surgery, but don’t have the means. They should provide help and support to the family members of those living with the condition. As for those who can’t give birth and want to go for IVF, government can sponsor their IVF treatments.”

Josh-Mba appealed with those living with condition to stay strong. She said, “Endometriosis is not the end of the world and you don’t need to kill yourself because you have Endometriosis. Stay strong. There are people like Dolly Parton, a musician, who has been living with Endometriosis, but she is still living her dream, so stay strong, follow your passion and succeed.”

In his reaction, Vice Principal, Canon James Pearse Anglican College, Michael Aderanti, commended Nordica Foundation for the award. He said, “I feel on top of the world because my school has been winning it back to back for the past four years. I will continue to encourage my students to do more, so as to win more awards.

“I must commend Nordica Foundation for organising the competition for young girls, in efforts to create awareness about Endometriosis, and I want to encourage all other NGOs to collaborate with Nordica Foundation to create the needed awareness. That will be of great advantage to this country.”