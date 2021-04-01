By IGHO OYOYO

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disbursed a total sum of N3,73bn to the six area councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as its share of statutory allocation for the month of February 2021.

FCT minister of state, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who was represented by the permanent secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mr. Olusade Adesola, at the 151st Joint Area Councils Allocation Committee (JAAC), stated that there was a drop in the month of February allocation when compared to the month of January.

In a statement by Austine Elemue, special assistant on media to the FCT minister of state, revealed that in the month of January, the total sum of N3,8bn was disbursed to the six area councils and other stakeholders, while the sum of N3,73bn was allocated to the six area councils and other stakeholders, explaining that there was a shortfall from the federation account.

According to the statement, the figures released indicate that the sum of N2,079,975,846.79 billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N1,656,062,703.41 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N3,736,038,550.20 billion.

However, distribution to area councils shows that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N383, 682, 526.40 million, while Gwagwalada got N381,434,001.86 million and Kuje received N323,721, 864.08 million.

Similarly, Bwari Area Council received N321,822,935.51 million, Abaji got N341, 336, 690.16 million and Kwali received N327, 977, 828.78 million.

Furthermore, distribution to other stakeholders include: Primary Teachers which gulped N1,284, 373, 922.70 billion, 15 percent Pension Funds took N226, 478, 989.57 million, One percent Training Fund gulped N37,360, 385.51 million, while 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107, 849, 405.63 million.

Adesola, who commended all the stakeholders for showing understanding in the distribution of monthly allocation, however, assured that other pending issues would be addressed in the next JAAC meeting.