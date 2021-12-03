Justice Binta Murtala Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja, has told the operatives of the Department of State Services to allow the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, practise his faith.

The judge gave the verbal order following complaints in the application filed by his Ifeanyi Ejiofor that he is being denied certain things in detention.

The court fixed the trial to January 18, 19 and 20 next year.

The shift in the trial date followed the abridgment of time granted by the judge following a passionate plea to that effect.

Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had approached the court with an application seeking order of the court to accommodate the trial in November and December this year as against the earlier January 19.

Shuaib Labaran who stood for the federal government, however, told the court that a counter affidavit opposing the request by the federal government has been filled and served on Kanu.

Justice Nyako, however, cut in and informed Kanu’s lawyer that the application for time abridgment could not be considered because there was no judicial time for such an issue.

In the drama that ensued, the case diary of the court was read to the lawyer to establish that the court had crowded cases to attend to.

However, following the insistence, Justice Nyako agreed to shift other cases slated for January 18 to accommodate the trial which would last till January 19 and 20.

Justice Nyako ordered the DSS to allow Kanu to practise his faith, change his clothes and be given maximum possible comfort in the detention facility.