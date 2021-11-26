Bauchi State governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has described as sad and unfortunate, the wicked and dastardly act of smashing the skull of an 11-year-old Qur’anic school pupil (Almajiri) and removing his brain at Kofar Wambai area of Bauchi metropolis.

Mohammed expressed sadness over the murder of the minor during a condolence visit to the family of the deceased, reiterating that his administration would not condone any act of criminality in the state.

The governor pledged to collaborate with security agencies in order to fish out the culprit for punishment to serve as a deterrence to others.

Represented by the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Umar Babayo Kesa, the governor advised communities in the state to continue to be vigilant and to alert the nearest security agencies to for prompt action.

Senator Mohammed explained that government would not take it lightly with anybody found wanting over the death of the innocent boy, as he directed security personnel to track and arrest anybody found to have had hands in the dastardly act.

He condoled the families of the deceased, and sympathised with them, praying to Allah to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

State chairman of Traditional Qur’anic Schools, Bauchi, Alaramma Zakariyau Dauduwo, expressed dismay over the killing of the innocent Qur’anic school pupil and condoled with the family of the victim.

He also urged members of the community to continue to pray to Allah to expose who ever has a hand in the killing of the Almajiri.

The Qur’anic teacher of the pupil, Alaramma Muhammadu Auwalu, expressed gratitude to the state government for their concern. He said the biological father of the deceased has taken the incident as an act of God even though they will not stop government and security agencies in bringing the culprits to book.

It would be recalled that last Saturday, an unknown person lured two Quranic school pupils to hideout with a pledge to give them food but instead used a stone to smash the skull of one of them.