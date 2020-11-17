The Alpha 1 Global Innovations Company Ltd has announced the launch of its new Home Security System Solution, The Alpha 1 HomeGuard-V007, for homeowners, residents, and Real Estate Developers.

The Alpha 1 HomeGuard-V007 is a modern Internet of Things (IoT) enabled Integrated Home Security and Automation System that monitors homes and offices for intrusion, burglary attempts, smoke, gas leaks and fire. The system leverages encrypted Cellular, Wi-Fi and Zigbee technologies to ensure a round-the-clock beam of security around the home.

When the HomeGuard-V007 detects an unauthorized entry into protected premises, it triggers a high decibel siren alarm to alert everyone in the neighborhood and it also immediately sends messages to the Homeowners/residents on their mobile phones. At the same time, HomeGuard-V007 will place automatic phone calls to saved emergency numbers alerting them of the threat. The Alpha 1 Company Security Monitoring Centre will also receive the notifications and will immediately seek to confirm the situation at the home and to initiate response by neighborhood security watch and government security forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alpha 1 Company is offering promotional rates to the first 50 customers who order the HomeGuard-V007 system before November 30th. Customers will also get free installation of the system along with a free 32GB SD memory card for installations that include a camera.

Customers can learn more about the system direct at this link: Alpha 1 Home Security and by calling The Alpha 1 Company on 090805 99999

The Alpha 1 Company™ is a 100% Nigerian Technology Company leveraging the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide innovative solutions to the challenges faced in Nigeria by the people and the government. Learn more about the company at www.alpha1.ng.