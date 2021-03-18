By Our Correspondent

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) said current owners and future customers of Lekki Pearl Estate will save 40 per cent on electrical bills and 30 per cent on water consumption.

The representative of the IFC, Temilola Sonola disclosed this during a presentation of EDGE Advance Certificate to Alpha Mead Development Company (AMDC) – the developer of Lekki Pearl Estate – at the company’s office in Lagos recently.

The EDGE initiative (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) was instituted by the IFC – a member of the World Bank Group, in 2014 to promote sustainability in the real estate development sector through the construction of green buildings.

This new milestone, is another first by AMDC in the real estate sector, putting the company in the class of multinationals such as Chevron, Accenture and Deloitte. It will be recalled that AMDC is still the only real estate development company in Nigeria certified to international standard (ISO 9001:2015) by the United Kingdom Accreditation Services (UKAS).

Speaking during a virtual press conference, Engr. Dada Thomas, chairman of AMDC, explained that this certification by an institution like the World Bank is another testimony of Alpha Mead’s continued commitment to care for their customers, protect the environment and provide leadership for the industry through its unrelenting investment in global best practices.

On his part, the group managing director, Alpha Mead Group, holding company of AMDC, Engr. Femi Akintunde said “this recognition by an organization like the IFC is very humbling for us and another challenge that we continue charting a sustainability the path for Africa’s Real Estate sector.

“When we ventured into Real Estate Development, we were clear we wanted to do things differently. We wanted to create functional communities that are safe, secure and comfortable for our customers, without destroying the environment.

“So we invested in both technology and expertise to demonstrate that this is possible in Africa; and we are glad that IFC EDGE has recognised this. This speaks directly to our “We Care” promise to our stakeholders and a reminder that whatever we do, we will always put the environment and sustainability on an equal pedestal as profit”.

On his part, the managing director of AMDC, Damola Akindolire, said “The certification is a testament to our deep commitment to our customers and the environment. By this feat, it is now confirmed that our construction can save the customers up to 41 per cent in energy and protect the environment from both degradation and pollution, which are prevalent in the construction industry.”