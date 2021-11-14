A group of alumni, under the aegis of Old Students Association of Bolade Grammar School, Oshodi (BGSO’96) has honoured 13 teachers of the school for excellent performance and sacrifice in raising future leaders and contributing in no some measure to the development of the country and the world at large.

The teachers were honoured with Award recognition, various cash donation, Boombox Bluetooth Decks, as the ‘96 set of the old students of the school led by Mr. Olumuyiwa Adeboye celebrated the association’s 25th anniversary themed: “ The Journey So Far,” which held in Oshodi, Lagos.

Beneficiaries are: Mr. Yomi Lasisi, Mrs. Iyabo Adepegba, Mr. Tunde Olanipekun, Mr. Gbenga Akinwole, Mrs. Bola Gbemile, Mr. Ademola Faleke and Ogunniyi Benson-Kehinde.

Others are: Messrs Oluajo Samson Adedayo, Olufemi Areoye, Obafemi Oladunni, Adeniyi Egunjobi Michael, Ademola Adeleke and Babatunde Osadiya.

President of the alumni, Mr. Adeboye, a chartered accountant, in his opening remark, commended the teachers for their contributions in the field of education and parenting, in nurturing then very young students that had passed through their mentoring and had now become “big boys and girls” in the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeboye declared that the award of honour being bestowed on the beneficiaries was to show that teachers deserved to be rewarded here on earth against the popular saying that teachers reward is in heaven.

He recalled their school days which, according to him, were tough but which later built in them confidence, eloquence, discipline, tenacity and friendship as well as hope that made them individually attain their various dreams in the world.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Lasisi, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked God for allowing him to serve at Bolade Grammar School, Oshodi at that time, but noted that the experience then was quite different from what obtained in his former schools where he served.

He noted that, the small, little boys and girls then submitted themselves to discipline, learning and conformed with the rules of the school making them better people today.