The National Executive Council (NEC) of Ambrose Alli University Alumni Association Worldwide, yesterday, in Benin City, Edo State, condemned the Ambrose Alli University Special Intervention Powers provisions law 2021, which gave the visitor, the Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki the power to appoint an acting vice chancellor for the university. The association arrived at the decision after its emergency meeting held in Benin.

The NEC in a communique signed by the president, Chief Dave Emakunu and secretary, Hon Johnson Idolor Akpolome, said the association frowned at the amendment of the university law which empowers the Edo State government to appoint an acting vice chancellor for the university and the dissolution of the governing council.

It also condemned what it termed a deliberate attempt to damage the cherished image of the university that has produced quality manpower who are excelling in their respective endeavours and the strike actions by all the unions in the university which has paralysed academic activities in the university.

It frowned at the role played by members of the State House of Assembly including the speaker who is a product of the university in the passage of the obnoxious law and the deliberate underfunding of the university by the Edo State government.

The statement reads in part:

“The National Executive Council (NEC) of AAU, Ekpoma expresses displeasure at the Ambrose Alli University Special intervention Powers Provisions law, 2021 which was hurriedly passed by the Edo State House of Assembly without due process as there was no public hearing to seek the input of all the major stakeholders in the University and the general public.

“NEC condemned the new law in its entirety and sought that it be repealed without further delay, as the law is capable of causing anarchy in the University and creating a legacy reminiscent of military dictatorship. By that, the appointment of an acting Vice-Chancellor should follow due process and with a definite duration, after which the process of appointing a substantive Vice-Chancellor should commence by the 1999 University law as amended.

“The dissolution of the Governing Council of the University was done in bad faith and should be rescinded as there are no indicting reports against the Council in the Public domain. NEC calls on the Government to immediately consider the Visitation Panel’s report and issue a white paper that would guide future actions in the University and by best governance practices as was done in the case of the University of Lagos recently.

“NEC expressed displeasure over the repeated scandalous remarks made by the Edo State Government about the products of the University and viewed such remarks as an attempt to give a ‘dog a bad name to kill it’. Most of the products of our University are doing excellently well in their choosing endeavours.”