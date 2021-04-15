ADVERTISEMENT

BY ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

Chairmanship aspirant for the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Tonye Dan Isokariari, has obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms.

The aspirant, who stormed the FCT chapter secretariat of APC with his supporters on Wednesday, urged young Nigerians to get involved in partisan politics, to inject youthful ideas in governance.

Isokoriari and his supporters were received by the FCT APC vice chairman, Mr Patrick Ogunyemi.

He said if given the mandate, his administration would focus on human capacity development, digitised the economy, and promote all-inclusive government.

While responding to Isokoriari, the vice-chairman said: “We are happy to have a young man contesting the election,” adding that so far the party was delighted that no news of violence has been reported from Tonye’s camp even as he promised to offer equal playing field for all candidates

Tonye is a graduate of political science from the University of Abuja and a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations. He is a Government Advisory Consultant and serial entrepreneur.