Tension is building up at Karu community of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), as some indigenous leaders have accused the AMAC chairman, Abdullahi Candido, of abuse of office by deliberately distorting the original development plan at Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC ) in Karu.

The aggrieved leaders said that the ongoing illegal construction of shops, meant for commercial purposes within the premises of the PHC, as approved by the council chairman, was not only an infraction, but an executive error that will adversely affect public interest.

They decried that development of commercial shops was chosen , instead of expanding the already over stretched healthcare facility, saying the decision was detrimental to the health and safety of Karu indigenous people.

The indigenous leaders who made this known in a letter of protest to FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, alleged that the chairman disregarded the community’s concerns and continued with the illegal project, because he was bent on sacrificing public interest, to satisfy the desires of few of his political associates.

The letter that was signed by Shekwaga Ayinsa, James Babe, Esq, Samuel Aye, Sunday Karu and Samson Zhokwo, alleged that the PHC commissioned in 1994, had been begging for renovation and expansion, due to the ever growing population in the community.

They called on the minister to urgently order the immediate halt on the ongoing construction, noting that facilities at the centre should be upgraded to meet the needs of the people and present realities in the health sector.

Reacting to the development, the head of department of works, AMAC, Arc Gaza Andrew, debunked the claims that the shops were for commercial purposes.

Andrew, who reacted via WhatsApp messenger insisted that the existing structure was dilapidated and weak, and could not be continued, which explains why entirely new structures were being erected.

He, however, revealed that activities at the construction site has been stopped since two months ago, due to the intervention of the FCT Development Control Department (DCD) that issued a stop work notice on the site.

He added as it stands, the council has stopped the construction works at the site since receiving the stop notice, so as to allow the DCD officials and its engineers to ensure that the proper thing is done.