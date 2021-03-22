By IGHO OYOYO, Abuja

The legislative arm of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has set up a special committee to investigate all the revenue generation technical partners engaged by the council chairman, Hon Abdullahi Candido since he assumed office as chairman.

Speaker of the council’s legislative arm, Hon Isah Abubakar Baushe, while briefing journalists after the inauguration of the committee lamented that money meant for the development of the council seems to be diverted by the technical partners without rendition to the council treasury.

Baushe, who expressed disappointment that the technical partners are faceless without genuine addresses and phone numbers, said that the phone numbers submitted by the partners to the council appeared to befake.

According to the speaker, the committee has been given the mandate to investigate the technical committee as well as the council chairman, and find out why the technical partners do not remit revenues to the council as agreed when they were engaged by the chairman.

“Now we are saying that as a legislative council whose responsibility is to oversee the affairs of AMAC in terms of oversight functions, this committee will look at the mode of the partners engagement, because we are aware of the mode of engagement prescribed in section 44 of the Procurements Acts.

“The committee will revisit it to know if due process was followed, in the sense that if an open bidding was done by the council for other

Nigerians to participate in it. That if due process was followed why are the technical partners not remitting money to the council’s

account?

“The committee has been given the mandate to checkmate the executive, the chairman, down to the grassroots to make sure that all the facts

and mode of engagement are provided to us. We cannot continue to allow AMAC to be held by an individual. The council is not a private

company, it is a government that should take care of the welfare of its people.

“We cannot allow the chairman to do it alone. So, we are saying that the rule of law will continue to prevail in AMAC, because we are

scared of God’s judgement in future. We want to see the mode of the engagement of the partners, if responsibilities were given to family

and friends. That is why we are bent on doing what is right,” he said.