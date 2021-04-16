By IGHO OYOYO, Abuja

As the election for the chairmanship positions of the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja draws near, the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) is said to be in serious need of reforms as there are some lapses in its development plan.

Director – general, Murtala Campaign Organisation, Comrade Yusuf Adams, made this known when one of the top contenders for the chairmanship seat of AMAC, Hon Murtala Yamarayi, picked his chairmanship intent and nomination forms for the forth coming APC primary election.

Adams who stressed that the time to play politics without actions was over, said Nigerians should be prepared to hold their political leaders accountable and be ready to make corrections when the need arises.

He said that Murtala would correct lapses when he gets into office as chairman of the council.

According to him, some of the lapses that need reforms in the council are the lack of access roads and rural electrifications in almost all the rural communities in the council.

“Farmers need access roads to take their harvested farm products to the markets to sell, and also we need rural electrifications in our communities, so that we can have electricity to process whatever we want as farmers, after harvest.

“But all these are lacking in the council presently. That is why Murtala has come to make these reforms and restructure the developmental plans of the council. AMAC residents deserve better than what we are getting presently. Our communities need to feel the impact of good governance,” he said.