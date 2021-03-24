Blessing Bature-Akpakpan |

As COVID-19 vaccination begins in the country, The abuja Municipal Area Council has directed the Administrative department to immediately create centres to enable religious, traditional and community leaders in the area to avail themselves of the covid19 vaccine.

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, hon Abdullahi Adamu Candido gave the directive today and receive jabs of the vaccine as part of moves to encourage other Nigerians to do the same that he will physically visit the palaces of the traditional rulers to ensure residence get get vaccinated.

He said, “social media rhetorics are all over and it is very important for us to know as people have video and clips all over that is targeted reducing the population of the world, in particular to reduce the size of Africa that is very laughable, that if any one believe in that, i don’t know the kind of school such person went to”.

” There are means, ways and measure that Africa can deal with this pandemic with fact that people are not encouraged while urging residents to be bold and submit themselves to be vaccinated describing the vaccine as safe and secured.

The Chairman was joined by both the elected, supervisory councillors and all his political appointees in taking the vaccine.

The Director of Primary Healthcare, AMAC, Dr Mrs Modupe Adeyinka Adeyemi said the vaccine is an additional safety measure and not replacement of masks, social distancing and hand hygen until we attain the head immunity from Covid.

Eailer, the chairman perform a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of additional office complex and marriage register within the council Secretariat as he said the council remain committed in opening up its internally generated revenue so as to continue with the provision of the dividend of democracy to its people.