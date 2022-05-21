Tension is rising in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as some residents of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) have barricaded the main entrance gate of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) preventing staff of the FCTA from entering the premises of the ministry.

The residents who were protesting the suspension of the swearing-in of the newly elected council chairmen and their councillors said that the administration is trying to rob them of their mandates with the excuse of what they described as kangaroo judgment to extend the tenure of the outgoing chairmen by one year.

The protesters who were chanting ‘FCT Minister you must swear him’ carried placards with inscriptions, ‘You cannot access your office if you do not handover,’ ‘Please release our victory’ ‘Give us our AMAC mandate today’ ‘You took an oath before, you cannot take another once again,’ amongst other inscriptions.

Hon. Shekonlumi Yakubu Adamu, one of the FCT youth leaders who led the protesters to the FCT minister’s gate explained that as indigenes of FCT, everyone knew that an election was conducted in February this year and the PDP won three area councils, while the APC won the rest councils.

“The chairmen were supposed to be sworn in today, but to our surprise, we woke up on the eve of yesterday, to get a press release from the Minister that the swearing-in will not hold today again. We do not know the reason behind that.

“The only reason was that there was a court order restraining the minister from swearing the new chairmen because of tenure elongation.

“So, we want to know the reason why the swearing cannot take place today because the election has been conducted and won under the 2010 electoral acts. The election that brought in the outgoing chairman was the 2010 electoral Act and even the oncoming chairmen were also the 2010 electoral Act.

“That judgment to suspend the swearing-in is faulty and fraudulent. We need a clearer explanation of why the judge went ahead with the judgment without taking into consideration all the parties involved,” he said.

Mr. Joshua Yohanna, a PDP stakeholder described it as worrisome that the FCT High Court presided over by Hon. Justice Ibrahim Mohammed would allow itself to be used to a point where it can give a judgment that the judge knows or ought to know is illegal as no law can be made retroactive.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has appealed to protecting aggrieved residents of the FCT to be patient and wait for justice to take its course concerning the suspension of the swearing-in of the newly elected chairmen, which is causing so much tension in the territory.

The party also appealed to residents not to take the law into their hands by resorting to violence in pressing for their demands, that since the judgment has been appealed, justice is bound to take its course at the end of the day.

Adaji Usman, FCT APC Publicity Secretary, who made this call on behalf of the party while addressing journalists, said the minister did not err in his decision not to go ahead with the inauguration of the new area council chairmen as he was only abiding with the law.