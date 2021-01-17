At least, seven workers of an Abuja based construction firm, G-complex Nigeria Ltd were badly injured in violence that ensued between them and members of Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC) taskforce on haulage, light and heavy-duty vehicles over a claim of non-remittance of the daily N200 ticket by the construction company.

The violent attack by members of the task force left the seven construction workers and a member of the taskforce with serious bodily injuries as a result of sharp cuts in a free for all fight that took place at the Utako district of the FCT on Wednesday.

The violence also affected two official service vehicles of the company that are currently at Utako Police Station.

Managing director of G-complex Nigeria Ltd, Abdulhamid Mahmud Zari has gave police authorities 48 hours to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book as he threatened to take necessary step to seek justice and forestall a repeat of such violent attack on his workers.

Violent ensued when members of the AMAC taskforce blocked one of the pickup vehicles belonging to the construction company at Gwarimpa junction and demanded a daily receipt of Abuja Municipal Area Council.

The victim said they demanded N200 and as payment and as he brought the money out to pay, they taskforce demanded the particulars of the vehicle.

After showing them the vehicle particulars, the taskforce said the company’s vehicle does not have a plastic sticker which they said was to be sold for N35,000. This situation forced the victim to call the company’s transport officer, but before he arrived at the scene the vehicle had been towed to task force office in Jabi.

While addressing journalists, the company’s MD called on the minister of the Federal Capital Territory to probe the taskforce on haulage, light and heavy-duty vehicles, alleging that their activities were capable to destabilising commercial activities in the city.

The G-Complex boss pointed out that the activities of the task force were in contravention of Section 2 of the Tax Act, which states that: “No person, including a tax authority, should mount a roadblock in any part of the federation to collect any tax or levy.”

When contacted, the head of unit operations of AMAC taskforce, Douglas Badi denied any wrongdoing, saying the construction company workers first attacked his staff but were repelled with full force as part of “our defence effort.”

He claimed that staff of the construction company numbering about 30 stormed their office after the close of work Wednesday.

Although he acknowledged that some of his workers could be unruly in their line of duty, “but”, he said, not in this case.

The matter is currently under the Utako police investigation.