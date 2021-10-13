Barely three days to the 2021 state congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, three members of the party loyal to the camps of Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, have begun the race to occupy the office of the state chairman of the party.

Two of the chairmanship aspirants, Chief Emeka Bekee, who is the immediate-past state secretary of the party, and Hon. Chizi Onyemasila, are loyalists of Amaechi while third chairmanship aspirant, Hon. Golden Chioma, was deputy chairman of a faction of the APC loyal to Senator Abe.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Monday, chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of the APC state congress in the State, Hon. Sogbeye Eli, said the participation of Chioma was an indication that the process allows equal participation.

Eli said: “This process allows equal participation. If you had looked around, you will hear three names running for chairmanship. There is Emeka Bekee, former Secretary; there is Chizi Onyemasila and there is Golden Chioma.

“Some of those who complained should ask where is Golden Chioma coming from? So, nobody is excluded except somebody wants to be mischievous.”

He stated that APC members in the state were either eager to participate in the state congress as it would allow them to elect members of the party’s Central Working Committee in the state.

Eli said: “We expect to have a very decent Congress where we will elect our new state working committee. You know considering the background we are coming from, people are very estetic; members of the party are excited at the prospect of exercising their franchise to elect their own leaders.

“I know this is part of the process that began from the wards, we have gotten across to the LGA and nor here. The last lap will be the national convention which will hold in Abuja where we will elect our national and zonal officers.”