Minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has called for public appraisal of the activities of the transportation sector under his watch.

The minister, who stated this in a statement he personally signed, said, he understands “the need for appraisal and so desire to know from the citizenry how we have fared, being that we are accountable to you.”

“Your feedback on the performance of the ministry thus far is important to us. We desire to know where you feel we have succeeded or are succeeding, where we should improve, and or where you feel we are failing or have failed,” he added.

The minister also stated that all feedback should be sent to chibuikeamaechi128@gmail.com.

Part of the statement reads, “Our major focus as a ministry has been the revamping of the dilapidated railway and moribund maritime sector which are key means of transportation and major sources of revenue respectively.

