A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has said that former Rivers State governor and current minister of transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, did not join the party with the aim of sacking former president Goodluck Jonathan from office.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend in Port Harcourt yesterday, said Amaechi was forced out of the PDP by “hawks and idle political jobbers” within the party.

The APC chieftain was reacting to a statement credited to the PDP chairman in Rivers State, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, that the minister would soon return to the opposition political party.

Akawor had told a gathering of PDP members at Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre local government area of the state, that Amaechi had gone to the APC to remove Jonathan and would soon return to the party having concluded his assignment in the ruling party.

He said; “For avoidance of doubt and in straightening the records, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has nothing to do with the ouster of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as the president of Nigeria but was forced out of the PDP by those he described as party hawks and jobbers who felt Amaechi was a threat to their undemocratic antecedents.

“Let me state that the obvious desperation of the PDP leadership to completely destroy Amaechi led to his departure, alongside five other PDP governors, to form the New PDP, with five of them later joining the mega opposition political party, APC.”