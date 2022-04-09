Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday, formally declared his intention to contest for the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amaechi made the declaration at the Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium, Igwuurita-Ali, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during a special thanksgiving service organised by the party.

The thanksgiving service, which was attended by over 40,000 APC members and supporters, was officiated by about 19 clerics.

Making the declaration, the Transportation Minister said: “Fellow Nigerians, I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next President.

“I did not come to this decision just now. I have served as Minister for seven years.

“I have served as state governor for eight years and I have served as Speaker of the House of Assembly for eight years. My years of experience has equipped me well.

“I am compelled by the urgency of our present challenges to place my experience and proven capacity at the service of the nation at the highest level.

“Those who know me can testify that I have always been a straight talker. This trait has not only made me popular but I speak the truth with conviction.

“So, allow me to speak the truth here today. We are facing very serious challenges as a country.

“These are problems of insecurity, challenges of greater accountability in governance, youth unemployment and scourge of spiral poverty. These problems are however not the exclusive preserve of Nigerians.

“We live in a troubled world; the reality we use to know has altered in nearly every nation.”

Amaechi, who said he will go round the country with the message of hope, promised to be President for all Nigerians if elected into office.

He said: “I will go round Nigeria with one message; “Hope is around the corner”. I shall be the President of every Nigerian.

“I will continue to work for you; I will never forget the fact that I am here to serve you. I will be your servant. Today, I stand as an aspirant to the position of the office of the President.

“Because of that same passion for people, that same drive for result, more than ever before, no matter the hurdles that may come my way, I will remain steadfast because the stakes are too high, we cannot afford to fail us all.

“I pledge my heart, my mind and soul to the task of building a Nigeria in which every child can go to school, every young person can find work or support to start a business.”

Earlier in his goodwill message, Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, said God was preparing the Transportation Minister for something great in the country.

Lalong said: “I am here representing the Northern governors. Amaechi is Dan Amanar. It means he is someone we are very comfortable with. I am already representing the Progressives Governors Forum.

“Today the APC government is thriving. We were told on television that APC does not exist in Rivers State but with what we are seeing today, some people will not sleep tonight.

“This thanksgiving has indicated something that God is building Amaechi for something. Let the will of God be done in his life.”

Also, in his goodwill message, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, said the mammoth crowd at the venue of he thanksgiving was an indication that APC was on ground in Rivers State

Wase said: “I want to appreciate all party faithful here. Appreciate God for giving me the opportunity to be here to see this mammoth crowd here today.

*Amaechi is a man with many lives. He has survived some many intrigues of governance. God has used Amaechi to give us all we have lost over the years. At NASS, we will continue to cooperate with you to actualise you responsibilities. If we are going to election with the people here, we are good to go.”