Presidential hopeful on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has wished for answered prayers to all of Nigeria’s problems as Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

In a statement to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration, Amaechi commended Muslims in the country for all their prayers during the Ramadan season.

He said, “We pray for answers to prayers offered for our country and all families during the Ramadan season. Let us also reflect on its significance as we go about the Sallah celebrations; and continue to pray for peace, security and the economic growth of Nigeria.

“To all our Muslim brothers and sisters, may the blessings of the Ramadan season be your present reality. Congratulations and Happy Eid-el-Fitr,” Amaechi said.

