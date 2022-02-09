A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has declared that the minister of transportation, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has no regrets for dethroning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led federal government in 2015.

He described attempts by some faceless persons to link Amaechi to some disgusting comments depicting an expression of frustration and disgruntlement, as “a show of gross cowardice.”

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the disgusting comments were contrived to smudge the former Rivers governor in an effort to sweep him off political relevance ahead of the 2023.

He said, “The fabrication is from the pit of hell by those who are afraid of the status that Amaechi has earned within the circle of APC and the politics of Nigeria. Such trash is not and can never emanate from Amaechi.

“Why don’t they show their faces, anybody pretending to be Amaechi is a coward, I am sure it is the imagination of the wishful thinking of the faceless authors.

“Since their evil wish for the Transportation Minister is not happening, they decided to coin what they expected for him and presented it as though he did it.”

Eze stated that the transportation minister was preoccupied with the concerns of his office especially, the task of connecting Nigerians by rail to complement other means of transportation, ease the burden on Nigerian roads and raise the economy for the good of all.

