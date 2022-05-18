A few weeks to the presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the immediate past minister of transportation and a top contender in the presidential race, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has promised to grow Nigeria’s economy by revamping the agricultural sector if he wins the primary and gets elected next year.

Amaechi said one of the woes of the nation’s economy was the shift from agriculture by successive governments to service economy, promising that he would revamp the sector which would in turn help in creating wealth and employment opportunities for the masses.

The former minister spoke at a consultative meeting with delegates of the APC in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital yesterday.

He also met with Governor Abdullahi Sule to inform him of his plans to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, “I will fight to change the economy by focusing on agriculture. I will also invest in the manufacturing and productive industries because the problem of Nigeria is that we moved into the service industry and we have refused to pay attention to production. So, you see somebody producing chicken, he doesn’t have a processing factory, he doesn’t have an abattoir that will kill the chicken, process it and sell it as a finished product.”

“If you have a processing factory you will employ more hands. So, we will depend on States like Nasarawa that have a very high level of practice in agriculture, and that will change the face of Nasarawa State,” Amaechi said.

Responding, Governor Sule who extolled the virtues of the former minister, said, “Sir, you don’t have to sell yourself to me at all. I may know you more than you think I do. One introduction about you that was not done is the doggedness of who you are, you are a dogged fighter. You fought to emerge as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, you fought to become the Rivers State governor, everything about you, you fought to get them. So, today you are fighting to be the president of Nigeria, I wish you well.”