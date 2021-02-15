BY YUSUF BABALOLA |

Minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi has given a hint to the possible upgrade of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) Oron from a nonotechnic to university.

The minister gave the hint over the weekend while inaugurating the newly acquired multi-functional classroom simulator.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP after the inauguration, the minister, who commended the present rector of the academy, Commodore Duja Effedua, wondered why past management of the institution allowed it to rot away.

According to the minister, the academy with the latest equipment can now compete favourably with its contemporaries in Africa. He added that the academy reduced foreign exchange used in training middle level officers outside the shores of Nigeria.

He said, “The last time I came here, I noticed that the rector was doing well in infrastructure. I told him anyone can do infrastructure and I ask him to focus on faculty. I am glad to come here and see improvements in faculty.”

Reacting on the simulators, the MAN rector Duja Effedua explained that in all, the academy has 10 simulators.

In his words, “We have the Full Mission Bridge simulator, the Full Mission Engine Room simulator. The Multi-Functional Classroom is a combination of eight simulators. The softwares are there for whatever programme that the instructor want to run.”