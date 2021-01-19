ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

A chieftian of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has cleared the air on the condition of health of the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, following trending photos of him on social media walking with the aid of crutches.

The pictures of Amaechi, walking with the aid of crutches during the commissioning of an orphanage home and Arabic School in Kaita local government area of Katsina State, had created a lot of concern for members of the APC and people of Rivers State

But, Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, dismissed comments linking the Minister’s use of crutches to either hemiplegia scissors gait or planter fascitis adding that Amaechi is neither suffering from knee arthritis, nor lower motor neuron lesion, describing such assertions as unfathomable.

The APC chieftian stated that based on concerns expressed by the general public, he engaged Amaechi in a conversation where the minister confirmed that he had a hairline fracture but assured he is getting pretty better.

Eze quoted the minister as saying: “. ..I had a hairline fracture on 31st December, 2020 but I have been working with it all these weeks before the public pictures showing me with crutches. Nobody should express any fear as my Doctors are on top of it”.