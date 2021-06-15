Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has said that the problem with the Seaport is efficiency, and terminal operators must contribute to the total reconstruction and reorganization of the Apapa Seaport.

The minister, who stated this on a TV programme monitored by LEADERSHIP yesterday, said the drastic change in the Port on the day President Mohammedu Buhari visited to commission the Deep Blue Project is an indication that the terminal operators can reconstruct the port.

According to him, “I was in the train with the president on that day and noticed that everything had disappeared, even inside the port that looked like a market place was very well organized, no persons were found loitering about, no trucks. What it shows is that the problem of the Seaport is the problem of efficiency.

“If they had the capacity in just one night, because I was there the previous evening, and when I came back in the morning, everything had disappeared; If that can happen in one night, it means that the problem is management, nothing else. Do we need to wait for the president to come before we can be efficient?” Amaechi queried.

“What I have done was to have a meeting with the terminal operators, and I told them that they have to contribute to the reconstruction of the Apapa seaport.

the Apapa seaport, taking into cognizance all the issues that we are seeing now that is frustrating the seaport, like where do you park the trucks, how many trucks are coming into the seaport at what point in time? How can a person come into the seaport who has no business being there, what is he doing at the seaport? The seaport is a security area and its not for everybody, even me, after my tenure as minister, I am not entitled to go into the seaport unless I have business in the seaport,” he added.

The Minister also said the Ministry of Transportation will partner with the Customs, and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to solve the problem, adding that freighting of cargoes from the seaport through the rail, when it begins, will also help in arresting the situation at the Port.

“We are going to partner with customs because they are largely involved. Between them and the NPA, they are the operators (or regulators) of the seaport, and see how to arrest this situation. I believe that when we begin to freight cargoes from the seaport through the rail, we’ll reduce some of the challenges that we have at the seaport,” he said.

Amaechi also spoke on the recently launched Deep Blue Project being overseen by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, stating that the project will not only boost security in the country’s waters, but will also improve trade in the Gulf of Guinea and reduce cost of production for the Oil industry, while improving revenue for Nigeria’s economy.

“Before we came, various contractors were contracted to provide security for oil companies in the water. There was a case between the government and OMSL in which the company provides about three or four boats to the Navy and they collect $2500 per vessel for the first day and $1500 for about 30 days. In a year, like in 2020 they made about $67m, and when you hand over the security of a country to individuals, it becomes very challenging and irresponsible. So, the president kindly approved that the Police, Army, Air force and other security agencies should be involved in providing security with the equipment that we have provided.

“We have about three helicopters, two fixed-wing planes, 17 interceptor boats, two vessels, drones, and more; what it does is that it gives you information about where the criminals are, those who go and destroy pipes just because they are looking for oil to bunker. It provides you that information, then you deter them or arrest them. So, we are able to provide security in the coastal region, both on land and on the sea. Now, those who provide the coastal security on land will be the Nigerian Army and the Police, and we have provided them with all the necessary tools they need. We have ammunitions, we have vehicles, like Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and all that for patrol by the coast. We believe all these will begin to yield fruits between now and next year.”