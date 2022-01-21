The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, will on Saturday, February 5, 2022, be turbaned as ‘Dan Amanar Daura’ by the Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State.

The ceremony, which will be performed by the Emir of Daura, His Royal Highness Alh. (Dr.) Umar Farouk Umar, CON, will be attended by family, friends and political allies of the Minister.

According to the formal invite sent out by the organisers, the event will take place at the Emir’s Palace in Daura, headquarters of Katsina North senatorial district at 12.30pm on the D-Day.

The title, ‘Dan Amanar Daura’ to be conferred on the former Rivers State governor, literally means ‘The Confidant of Daura’.

LEADERSHIP recall that the Federal Government through Amaechi’s Transportation Ministry, established the first-ever University of Transportation in Daura, the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Amaechi had told Nigerians that the $50million University project was a gift from the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), a Chinese company handling rail projects across Nigeria.

