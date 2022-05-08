A governorship aspirant on the platform of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Rivers State, Ambassador Sobomabo Jackreece, has declared that the administration of former governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, was far better than the current administration of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Jackreece spoke yesterday while addressing party stakeholders and supporters during his formal declaration to contest for the governorship position of the state come 2023.

He said: “Ladies and gentlemen, you and I know what is happening in Rivers State. Rivers State has been under darkness for several years. It’s like we have gone back to the 18th century. We are not moving forward, we are moving backward.

“As young minds, as great minds here, look at the system. Some of us were part of the system believing that the system is for the good of our people. It will grow us. Unfortunately, we came to understand that the system is nothing by scam.

“We followed different political parties believing that they are going to transform our state. But, I will tell you, even if I am not a pro-Rotimi Amaechi man; when you look at when Rotimi Amaechi, our former governor was leaving, can you compare that time with now?

“You don’t need to call one man in the Brick House (Rivers State Government House) to give you contract. You only need to identify your Commissioner and if there are available contracts, you will get.”

Speaking at the event, NRM national chairman, Ambassador Isaac Ude, said Jackreece was the sole governorship aspirant of the party in the state, having paid his dues in the growth and development of the party.

Ude said: “The kind of popularity exhibited by Jackreece in Abuja was so alarming. I want to appreciate Rivers people for standing by this man. On behalf of the national leadership of NRM, we love him so much.

“I want to let him know that he has no competitor of bearing the flag of our great party. He has paid his dues and we want to pay him back.

“The only thing I want us to know us my students, there is a revolution we want in Rivers State, Ballot Box revolution with your PVC. It was demonstrated in Anambra State and it worked. Even with their money, they lost to Soludo. If your love Rivers State, go and get your PVC.”