As the planned turbaning ceremony of the minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in Daura Katsina State gathers momentum, Senator Jonathan Zwingina has said the traditional chieftaincy for the minister was not politically-motivated.

Senator Zwingina who represented Adamawa South senatorial zone at the red chamber between 1999 and 2007, told newsmen in Abuja yesterday that Amaechi deserves the turbaning, because of his contributions to the socio-economic development of the country.

The Transportation minister is billed to be turbaned as Dan Amanar Daura (Trusted Son of Daura) this weekend, February 5, 2022 by the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Farouk Umar.

Zwingina said the projects the minister attracted to Daura community are corporate social responsibility projects, which are not from the budgets.

“The projects that Amaechi has attracted to Daura community are not from the budgets. They are corporate social responsibility projects. That is to say that the financiers (contractors)have to decide to contribute to the development of the community, and that community happened to be Daura.”

He said for the financiers to be reminded to do corporate social responsibility is what the minister should be commended for adding that other ministers should be challenged to do the same.

“If other ministers have done what Amaechi has done, we should be having more infrastructure in the country than what we have today. Rather than trying to find faults in what the minister has done, we should be finding faults in those who did nothing.”

