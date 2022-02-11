Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) has reaffirmed the need to support good health and wellbeing amongst children to fight malnutrition in Nigeria with its iconic food brand ‘Golden Penny New Amaizing Day Instant cereals’.

The company hinted on the move to tackle malnutrition in children through its Amaizing Day Cereal by providing children with the right nutrition for development while giving Nigerian homes the access to the right nutrition.

To this end, Golden Penny Iconic food brand, introduced the “Amaizing Day” breakfast cereal product with “The Power of 4” focused on child nutrition in Nigerian homes.

According to the company, ‘The Power of 4’ Amaizing Day cereal aimed at providing the four essential nutrients which are Calcium, Protein, Vitamin A and Vitamin E for children.

The company in a statement to LEADERSHIP informed that UNICEF recorded that Nigeria has the second highest burden of stunted children in the world with a prevalent rate of 32 per cent of children under 5 in every 10 children under five years who are suffering from the effects of malnourishment while stating that malnutrition is one of the world’s major public health and development concerns.

The company also noted that an estimated of two million children in Nigeria suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

Underscoring the importance of good nutrition, the company said it would avert the overarching negative consequences on the lives of children, while hinting that Golden Penny has taken the initiative to introduce the Amaizing Day product that meets children’s nourishment needs and satisfies their taste at a reasonable price.

Speaking on the development, Category Manager, Oluwatooni Odewole, said: “We believe that the optimal cognitive and physical growth of a child is proportional to how nourished he/she is.

“Our passion to nurture the future of our great nation is one of our driving forces to making sure consumers get the best quality and nutritious food. Therefore, we have manufactured this product with natural ingredients that aid growth and development by building a healthy body and strong bones in children.”

Speaking on the price point of the latest addition in the food brand, and how it tackles the current economic challenges, the Marketing Director, Bisi Idowu, stated that “the purchasing power of an average Nigerian home was considered,” thus the need to set a more affordable, pocket-friendly price for consumers.

In his words, “We have been around for decades to understand the challenges of our country. With global reports on stunted growth in Nigeria, we discovered there aren’t many affordable nutritious food products for children that will help them grow, and this is the narrative we are changing.”

As Nigeria continues to tackle public health issues, ensure sustainable consumption, and builds a healthier society, Golden Penny reiterated its commitment to good food and daily nourishment for all.

“We are dedicated to serving Nigerian families and to contributing robustly to their good health and well-being, particularly children,” he added.