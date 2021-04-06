AGENCY REPORT
Popular American business magazine, Forbes, has released its annual list of billionaires for 2021 with Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, topping it for the fourth consecutive year.
The media company said on Tuesday that the 57-year-old’s worth increased to $177 billion, up to $64 billion from a year ago as a result of a spike in Amazon shares.
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, was the biggest gainer as he rocketed to the second spot with a $151 billion fortune, a whopping $126.4 billion gain a year ago when he ranked No. 31 and was worth $24.6 billion.
Forbes said this year’s billionaires are worth a combined $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion last year.
“The very, very rich got very, very richer,” said Forbes’ chief content officer, Randall Lane, in an interview with Reuters Video News.
This year’s list has 493 newcomers, including Whitney Wolfe Herd, chief executive of the dating app Bumble, which went public this year. Investor and business tycoon Warren Buffett fell out of the top five for the first time in over two decades, as tech executives dominate the Forbes rankings.
Bernard Arnault, chief executive of luxury goods firm LVMH, Microsoft founder, Bill Gates and Facebook chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, round out the top five of the world’s richest billionaires.
Here Is The Top 10 List Below:
- Jeff Bezos
NET WORTH: $177 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: AMAZON
- Elon Musk
NET WORTH: $151 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: TESLA, SPACEX
- Bernard Arnault
NET WORTH: $150 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: LUXURY GOODS
- Bill Gates
NET WORTH: $124 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: MICROSOFT
- Mark Zuckerberg
NET WORTH: $97 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: FACEBOOK
- Warren Buffett
NET WORTH: $96 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
- Larry Ellison
NET WORTH: $93 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: SOFTWARE
- Larry Page
NET WORTH: $91.5 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: GOOGLE
- Sergey Brin
NET WORTH: $89 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: GOOGLE
- Mukesh Ambani
NET WORTH: $84.5 BILLION
SOURCE OF WEALTH: DIVERSIFIED