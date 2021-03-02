The wife of the Inspector General of Police Amb. Aisha Adamu Lafia has called on the International Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA to take their message of peace across all communities in the country.

Amb Hajia Aisha Adamu Lafia who was represented by Hajia Hadiza said schools and religious groups in the country should not be left out in the messages of peace which IAWPA a United Nations affiliated association with global outreach has been preaching in the country over the years.

She said the incidence of violence which the country has been witnessing in the past years would have been reduced to the barest minimum if there were groups like the International Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA.

Amb. Aisha Adamu Lafia who herself is a United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador made this declaration during the official unveiling of the #peacebacknigeria project in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

Amb. Adamu Lafia also urged politicians and other stakeholders in the country to continue to preach peace in all their endeavors stressing that it is only through such that the country will achieve relative peace amidst all the tensions that have enveloped the country in recent times.

The unveiling of the #peacebacknigeria project also witnessed a special session with the International spokesman of the association Amb. Dr. Emmanuel Nkweke who lectured the audience on the benefits of United Nations and how they can grow a successful career within the global body.

Highlights of the event also included special award presentation to deserving citizens who have used their platforms to pursue peace in their communities.

One of the recipients of the award Apostle Dr. Ken Nwakanma who was officially decorated as an Eminent Peace Ambassador thanked the association for it’s activities which has seen to the appointment of various Nigerians as peace ambassadors thereby increasing the horizon for peace to flourish in various communities in the country.

He said he and others that are appointed as peace ambassadors will not let the association down. “on behalf of all recipients, I wish to assure everybody here that we are highly motivated to put in our efforts towards making this great country a better place for all of us”. He stressed.