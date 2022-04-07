Former Nigeria Ambassador to the Republic of Namibia, Bagudu Hirse, a cous in to the late Nigerian president, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Arc. Ahmed Aminu Yar’Adua, and Senator Shehu Sani, yesterday picked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship forms for the Plateau, Katsina and Kaduna states repetitively.

Hirse, a former minister of State for Foreign Affairs, while speaking after picking the interest /nomination forms, described his aspiration as an answer to the clarion call to selflessly serve Plateau people irrespective of the differences in the state.

He stressed that everyone in the state has the duty of helping to transform it and make it attain enviable heights.

Yar’Adua, while speaking to the press after he picked his forms at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, said he believes he can make a difference even though he has contested for the seat three times in the past.

The former secretary to the state government and managing director national inland water authority, said “All the progress we have recorded in the last, or the first 16 years in PDP in Katsina state have now gone comatose.“

He added that the insecurity situation in Katsina “where one side of our state is not accessible” is due to the incompetence of the administration. “So we believe when we come in we will make a difference.”

On his part, Senator Sani who represented Kaduna Central between 2015 and 2019, stated that he decided to join the race because he has capacity to solve the security problem in the state.

He added that only in local governments in the metropolitan area can people sleep with two eyes closed.

While noting that he will provide quality service to the people, he stressed that he will revive the educational sector in the state.