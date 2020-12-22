By Anthony Ada Abraham,

It was all smiles when Media and Entertainment mogul, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe popularly known as the Man of Peace was honoured with the award for excellence in youth and talent development by Global Good Governance Ambassadors Award held at Sheraton Hotels & Towers Abuja.

The event which was graced by creme dela creme of the society, politicians, business moguls etc.

The President and Founder of Nigeria Youth Peace Forum, convener, Peace Achievers International Awards, Publisher Alpha Plus Mega Magazine, and also sitting as a board chairman of Peace Ambassador Agency worldwide express gratitude to the organisers and promise the award would spur him to do more.

Amb. Kingsley Amafibe whose peace foundation has been involved in peace education campaign and global networking, also is the brain behind Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show