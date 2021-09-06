The management of Ambacy International Schools, Birnin Kebbi in Kebbi State, has unveiled plans to set up a private university in the school.

The management said through the university, it would work hard with other stakeholders to transform education in Kebbi and diversify its economy.

The school also revealed that it is beefing up security in and around its facilities. The beefing up of security in the school followed the attack on Government Day Secondary School, Kaya in Zamfara State by bandits where 73 students were kidnaped.

The school’s principal, Mr Gabriel Tsee, told newsmen yesterday in Birnin Kebbi that the measure was taken to ensure the safety of the students and other stakeholders in the school.

Tsee said the management of the school was working hard to have a private university in the state.

He said with what happened in Zamfara State last week where bandits kidnapped over 73 students including members of staff, Ambacy School has beefed up security in all its premises.

The principal said the school which was established and registered in 2018 and started with 24 students and a few staff members now has a population of 300 students and 41 staff members respectively.

He advised parents and guardians to stop sending their children to school late to avoid embarrassment.