Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Jordan, Amb. Faruk Yabo, has commended the proactiveness and drive of the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission,(NCPC) Rev Dr Yakubu Pam for his dynamism and initiative of actualizing the maiden pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan.

He gave this commendation on Tuesday in his official residence in Amman, Jordan during a dinner organised in honour of the members of the official delegation of the 2020 Pilgrimage to Jordan.

The Ambassador who was highly enthused with the visit said he was very grateful to Almighty God for allowing him and his team to witness this very milestone in the history of Nigeria and Jordan.

According to him,” it is the proactiveness of the NCPC Boss that led to this milestone”. He explained that Jordan was deeply excited to receive the Nigerian Pilgrims and as such did not take it for granted.

He added that the entire Jordanian tourism sector came out with pomp and pageantry to receive the first ever Nigerian Christian pilgrims’ contingent and by extension the government of Jordan were excited and overwhelmed.

His Excellency further reaffirmed that Jordan” is a city that is receptive to Pilgrims”.

He hinted that Jordan as a country is surrounded by a lot of events which had placed her in high esteem in the comity of nations.

The No 1 citizen of Nigeria in Jordan further stated that Nigeria had a strong nexus with Jordan which explains why they are helping Nigeria in the fight against terrorism.

He stressed that because of the robust bilateral relations between both nations, President Muhammadu Buhari undertook a state visit to the Kingdom of Jordan in 2017 and. 2019 respectively.

His Excellency formally welcomed the high profile delegation to the Nigerian House and pledged that he and his team would take adequate care of the Nigerian Pilgrims in a more dignify way.

He expressed confidence and optimism that the Christian Pilgrimage operation in Jordan would be sustained.

Responding, the Executive Secretary of NCPC, Rev Dr Yakubu Pam described the appointment and posting of the Nigerian Ambassador to Jordan as divine. He affirmed that Amb.Yabo ” is the pride of Nigeria”.

He thanked him for the colourful and red carpet reception accorded the Nigerian delegation to Jordan.

In the words of the NCPC boss,” the future of His Excellency is very bright; I believe God has so much in store for you”. He added that his tenure in Jordan would be glorious.

Also, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN His Eminence Dr. Samson Ayokunle thanked the nation Jordan for allowing the Nigerian Pilgrims to come in at a time like this despite the ravaging effect of the COVID 19 pandemic on nations. His words,” thank God for Jordan that opened their border for us”.

He equally commended the proactiveness and creativeness of the Executive Secretary of NCPC, Rev Dr Yakubu Pam.

The No 1Christian leader of Nigeria also thanked God for the life of the Ambassador as the right person whom the Lord had prepared at a time like this to give us a red carpet reception.

His Eminence affirmed that the Lord had used the Ambassador to bring ownership and oneness that Nigeria is one irrespective of our faith. His words, “we are very grateful to you for your large heart and openness”.

The CAN President prayed for the success of the Pilgrimage operations in Jordan,the wellbeing of Nigeria and the Ambassador that God would lift him higher than where he is presently.

The NCPC delegation to the official residence of the Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Jordan comprised Archbishop John Praise, the Chaplain Aso Villa Chapel, Pastor Seyi Malomo, CAN Assistant General Secretary as well as members of the NCPC board–Rev . Dr Emmanuel Ebomuche, Federal Commissioner, South East, Rev Dr Jida Musa, Federal Commissioner North East, Barr. Forgiven Amachree, Federal Commissioner South South, the Ex- Officio member representing the Federal Ministry of Aviation, the Director of Mobilisation NCPC, Chris Udegbunan and the NCPC Legal Adviser, Barr. Rev Garba Isibambi.