As lawyersdiffer on extension of Adamu's tenure as IGP

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Innocent Odoh, Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja and Olugbenga Soyele, Lagos

Experts in the country have implored President Muhammadu Buhari to post the immediate past Service Chiefs, who he nominated as Non-career ambassadors, to neighboring countries with which Nigeria is fighting insurgency under the auspices of the Multinational Joint Task Force(MJTF).

President Buhari, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, nominated former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin; former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai; former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas; former Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Retired Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman as Non- career ambassadors.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP yesterday on the nomination, columnist and analyst on international affairs and diplomacy, Majeed Dahiru, said it would make more sense if the President posts the former service chiefs to neighboring countries such as Mali, Cameroun, Niger and Chad to shore up diplomatic support for the war against terrorism.

He noted that the president can nominate or appoint anybody he feels is eligible for available positions in government, in this case non-career ambassadors.

“Except the President wants to post them to countries like Niger, Chad, Mali Cameroun to continue the diplomatic war against insurgents otherwise I would not really know what may have informed his decision.

“So, let him post them to these countries, so that they can help on the diplomatic war against insurgents since these countries are already collaborating with Nigeria through the Multinational Joint Task Force. Maybe he wants them to galvanize diplomatic support,” Majeed said.

Also speaking to LEADERSHIP yesterday, Former Permanent Secretary in Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bulus Lolo, said the President has the prerogative conferred on him by the constitution to nominate anybody in such position subject to Senate confirmation.

“The president has the prerogative to appoint ambassadors but the Senate must confirm. If the President has nominated the immediate past service chiefs, nobody should question why he did so. He may want them to carry out a mandate for him and they will be working first on his behalf and the country that he is heading. Consequently, his prerogative to appoint is not questionable. Whether or not the service chiefs have the requisite experience is another thing,” Lolo said.

However, the Director Centre for Legislative Studies, University of Abuja, Dr. Sheriff Ghali, condemned the nomination, describing it as ‘political appeasement’ by President Buhari for the services chiefs, who he was compelled to retire because of intense public pressure.

Ghali, who is also a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science and International Relations, University of Abuja, noted that the nomination was unprecedented, adding that it showed political immaturity on the part of the President.

He said “It shows that Nigeria is a backward entity politically, it is a miscalculation because it is hardly about their merit. But that will go down in Nigeria’s history as showing our political immaturity. Their appointment as ambassadors is not going to help Nigeria in any way because we are not going to war or police the world. I think it is reputation- tarnishing at the international stage and we as Nigerians do not welcome this development. It does not show a very good image of Nigeria outside.”

In a related development, Lawyers yesterday expressed divergent views on the extension of the tenure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu.

President Muhammadu Buhari extended the tenure of Adamu as IGP for a

period of three months.

Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi disclosed this to State

House correspondents at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He said “Mr President has decided that the present IGP, Mohammed

Adamu, will continue to serve as the IG for the next three months, to allow for a robust and efficient process of appointing a new IG.

“This is not unconnected to the desire of Mr President to, not only have a smooth handover, but to also ensure that the right officer is appointed into that position.

“Mr President is extending by three months to allow him to get into

the process of allowing a new one,” he said.

On whether the announcement coming now has created a lacuna, he said

“There’s no lacuna. Mr President can decide to extend his tenure for

three months. On where did the report of the IG’s retirement come from, he said “

It was one of those social media stories that one cannot control.

While some people applauded the president for the decision, others said it was not in accordance with the law.

A senior advocate, Mr Ahmed Raji, said the extension of tenure of political appointees to statutory position is not forbidden.

Raji, in an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday said the IGP Adamu is not

the only appointee of the government such privilege will be extended to.

”This is not the first time and I am not aware of any pronunciation of

court that forbids it. The immediate past Comptroller-General of Prison

enjoyed the same privilege. The President must have a good reason for

the extension,” he said.

Human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), said the tenure of the

IGP had ended and President Buhari cannot legally extend his tenure

without the advice of the Nigeria Police Council.

Adegboruwa said, “When the tenure of a serving IGP expires on the ground

of completing the mandatory 35 years of service, he cannot be asked to continue in office beyond his mandatory tenure,” he said.

“An IGP who has served the mandatory years of service ceases to be a

member of the Nigeria Police Force from the date of his completion of his service. In this case, Mr Adamu ceases to be a member of the NPF from February 2, 2021.

“Under and by virtue of section 215(1)(a) of the Constitution and section 7(3) of the Police Act, 2020, only a SERVING member of the Nigeria Police Force can be appointed as IGP.

“Mr Adamu, having completed his mandatory years of service on February 2, 2021, cannot be appointed as IGP, from outside the force.

In his own reaction, a Professor of law, Gbenga Ojo said the decision to extend the tenure of the IGP is ultra vires the powers of the President.

Ojo, who teaches law at Lagos State University, pointed out that the

president did the same with the service Chiefs.

He said, “This is not a monarchy where all appointments are at the pleasure of the monarch. The monarch is not accountable to anybody. He is laws unto himself.”

Another lawyer, Abdul Balogun, on his part agreed with the extension but

said the president had enough time to announce a successor to IGP Adamu,

instead of tenure extension.

”I think this government enjoys controversy because I don’t see the

need for a tenure extension when you had enough time to appoint a

successor,” he said.

A Kaduna based lawyer, Alausa Maigari, also condemned the tenure extension.

”We cannot continue to progress in error and think the country will move forward. Most of the decisions this government have taken have not always been in the interest of Nigerians. I think the president need better counsel to move the country forward because we can’t continue

like this and hope for a better country”.