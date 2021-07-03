In commemoration of its one-year anniversary and in furtherance of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Amber energy drink, a premium brand from the stable of Amber Energy Drinks Ltd, recently offered succour to Lagos motorists by engaging in vehicular traffic control in the ever busy Lagos metropolis.

The initiative, which took place at three different locations around Agidingbi, Acme Road and Lateef Jakande Road, Ikeja, had the Amber traffic team ready at different locations controlling movement of vehicles.

Speaking on this CSR initiative, assistant head of sales, Amber Energy Drinks Limited, Korede Omole, stated that assisting LASTMA in the control of traffic was part of the activities lined up in commemoration of the brand’s one year anniversary.

“Amber is giving back to the consumers and its host community for trusting them and patronising it.”

Omole further said: “This token from Amber Drink Ltd, as a CSR activity, is a way of appreciating LASTMA for their job, by joining them to ease the traffic around different locations across the metropolis, thereby making Lagos State a better place.”

He added that the brand is concerned about how to ease the problem of its consumers. In his words: “As a brand, we are always very particular about easing Nigerians’ problems. That is why we have been engaging in different activities such as the youth empowerment programme; it is all about making the life of an average Nigerian better.”

Also present at one of the locations at Agidingbi, was the head of Audit department, Femi Adeyemi who disclosed that the CSR activities would be an annual event but with more impactful projects in the brand’s subsequent celebrations.

Also speaking, a LASTMA official who was present at Acme Road said before the Amber team came, the traffic was very heavy.

In her words: “Before the Amber team came to this axis, the traffic was very heavy at Acme Road because the APC secretariat is blocked. The traffic was much, but presently it has really reduced. And going from Cadbury inward Omole, traffic has also reduced drastically because the road is always blocked due to Ojodu Berger road issue, but when they came, the traffic became less.