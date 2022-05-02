Despite the endorsement of the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu by the highest decision-making organ of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Organisation (AMCO) has vowed to challenge the incumbent governor at the party’s primaries.

The chairman of AMCO and former commissioner for energy and mineral resources, Wale Oluwo, who made this known yesterday, said plans were afoot to return Ambode as governor in 2023.

He faulted GAC for endorsing Sanwo-Olu, saying its stance was not a true reflection of APC members

But, in a swift reaction, the Lagos State chapter of the APC through its acting publicity secretary Hon. Yesiro Karamo, said, ‘Our attention has been drawn to the distractive interview by a faceless group which calls itself Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Group led by one Olawale Oluwo.

“For starters, the promoters of the group, if they are truly members of Lagos State All Progressives Congress, ought to know that the activities of clandestine groups have been banned because of their divisive tendencies.

“It is also interesting that it has taken three years after the ouster of the Ambode administration in the state for such a group to spring up and claim relevance.

“However, they could be pardoned because it is in the spirit of the season. It is worthy to recall that the Lagos State APC had earlier made it clear that the endorsement of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) for another term in office did not foreclose the ambition of any other member.

“As a democratic party, we remain committed to providing a level playing field for all aspirants for various offices and ensure internal democracy,” he said.

Karamo said it is distasteful and unacceptable for a group purportedly committed to the party to take on the role of the opposition within the party.

“While we want to welcome back our members who hitherto left our party to the progressive family, we need to caution them not to unnecessarily heat up the polity with unguided utterances. In their absence, the party successfully conducted congresses at the ward, local, state and national levels to fill party offices.

“The process of reconciliation is also especially in Lagos State making steady progress.Therefore, our returning members will be expected to conduct themselves in a manner acceptable under our party’s constitution, rules and guidelines,” he said.