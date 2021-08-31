The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) yesterday said the receiver/manager for Nicon Investment Limited and Global Oil and Gas Limited, Mr Taiwo Lakanu, was not sacked by the court.

The bad debt bank, stated that Lakanu was appointed by AMCON as provided in Section 48 of the its Act. “We state categorically that the order of court in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/001/2021 did not sack Taiwo Lakanu as Receiver/Manager to Nicon Investment Limited and Global Oil and Gas Limited.

According to the corporation, “AMCON duly obtained an order of Court in Suit No FHC/L/CS/776/2016 in favor of AMCCN against NICON Investment Limited, Global Fleet Ol & Gas Limited and Bar, Jimoh Ibrahim to take interim possession of properties belonging to the above mentioned as follows: NICON Investment Limited’s Building at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Central Business District Abuja; NICON Hotels Limited’s Building, Plot 557, Port-Harcourt Crescent. Off Gimbya Street, Abuja; NICON Lakk Limited’s Building, No 5, Customers Street, Lagos. Property at No.25 B&C, Kayode Abraham Street, Victoria Isand, Lagos; Abuja International Hotels Limited’s Building-No. 3 Hospital Road, Lagos; Property of Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhan way Abun and the Property known as former Allied Bank Building, Mile 2. Oshod Expressway, Apapa Road, Lagos

Other properties include: Energy House, No, 94, Awolown Road, Roy, Lagos; NICON Building, No.40, Madeira Street, Maitama, Abuja • Residential Apartment at Road 2, House A14, Victoria Garden City Lagos NICON Hotels Building, Plot 3, Road 2 Victoria Garden City, Ajah, as well as Lagos NICON Luxury Hotels Building. Gai1, Abuj The Court also made orders in favor of AMICON against NICON Investment Limited, Global Feet ol & Gas Limited and Barr, Jimon Ibrahim allows:

“That an order is made freezing the account of the Defendants in the Respondents banks (All Banks in

Nigeria) pending the determination and outcome of Sult NO: LD/1074/2010 which suit is in relation to the debt acquired by the Plaintiff (AMCON) from Union Bank o ON powers under section 25 of the AMCON Act (as in furtherance of the Plaintiff

“That an order is made restraining the Defendants from presenting to the Respondent Banks (All banks the withdrawal of in Nigeria) whether by themselves, agents or privies, any mandato or instruction for the any money and or funds standing to the credit of any of the accounts of the Defendants (that is Nicon Investment, Global Fleet Oil & Gas Ltd and Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim) kept and/or maintained at any of the named Respondent Banks or their branches pending the determination of Suit NO: LD/1074/2010.

Based on the above orders of court, AMCON exercised its special power under Section 48 of the AMCON Act, 2019 (As amended) to duly appointed Taiwo Lakanu as Recever/ Manager to take over the shove-mentioned assets and manage the affairs of the debtor companies, Nicon Investment Ltd and Global Fleet & Gas Ltd” AMCON stated.