RICHARD NDOMA,Calabar

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Ameachi is to deliver the 34th Convocation Lecture of the University of Calabar Campus on Friday.

UNICAL Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, stated this Tuesday in Calabar during the pre-convocation media briefing which took place at the Senate chambers of the university of Calabar.

Obi stated that the theme of Convocation lectures, titled, “The National Question and the Challenges of Nationhood in Nigeria averred that two eminent personalities, Chief Innocent Chukwuma and Alhaji Kamoru Yusuf whom the university shall confer honour with honorary doctorate degrees for their numerous contributions towards nation’s building will grace grace the occasion.

Obi said “they are very credible Nigerians with proven integrity who have provided employment opportunities for over 5,000 youths in Nigeria.

The VC further said, “Our awards is for those who are impacting on the society and their employees cuts across boundaries”.

Obi stated that the university shall passe out 22 first class graduates stressing that 15 out of the said number from the University while 7 are from it’s affiliate institutions.

Others are 1073 with second class upper, 2763 second class lower, 547 third class and 26 with pass degrees.

She said that the post graduate level, 56 graduands will earn PhDs, 187 masters degrees and 154 will earn post graduate degrees stressing that the institution is currently striving to attract funding from requisite agencies like TETFUND for facilities upgrade.

The VC further said that as part of the ceremony the foundation stone for the institutions KAM Wire ODL Centre will be laid