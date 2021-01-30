It seems Zlatan Ibile has forgotten

when he was licking “Gelato” Ice Cream

with billionaire’s daughter of Femi Otedola, DJ Cuppy.

Since Cuppy released “Gelato” Featuring Zlatan Ibile, it seems the ice cream has continued to melt their relationship as the young Otedola daughter is not finding the “Diss” funny.

She first came on twitter, lamenting that the Zanku crooner had blocked her on

social-media platforms.Though we thought it’s just one of those celebrity

gimmicks to “create rancour” just for fame, but alas! Zlatan just broke the camel’s back with a strong denial in an interview with Sound City Africa.

He was asked his reaction on why he blocked DJ Cuppy and the lad said he doesn’t know who she is.This has infuriated many and others calling him names even after the video and pictures of their collaboration in “Gelato” is everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

To me, it’s too petty of him to say he doesn’t know Otedola’s daughter no matter their differences. He could have waved the question instead of belittling

himself on national TV.We know some “Ajebos” are sometimes annoying, but he could have come out to tell her what she

did wrong. When he was “Gelatoing” with her, he didn’t deny knowing they were close, now he said he hasn’t seen or heard her name before. Haba Zlatan!

Just simply come out to tell us what really happened between you guys. It might even heal the wounds and

maybe you could unblock her. The rich is also crying and it seems she really wants

you to lick the “Gelato” with her.

If DJ Cuppy says she doesn’t know what she did that would deserve a blocking from Ibile, then he should tell us, so the public can be the judge