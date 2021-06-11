The amended versions of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution being attended to by the National Assembly will be ready before the end of this month and July respectively.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, disclosed this on Friday during a media briefing to commemorate the second anniversary of the 9th National Assembly and through a press statement to felicitate with Nigerians on the occasion of the 2021 Democracy Day.

In the statement personally signed by Lawan on Friday, he said Democracy Day has a tremendous significance for Nigerians who struggled so valiantly to enthrone democracy in Nigeria and have protected it with their tireless participation in the democratic process.

Lawan, therefore, noted that it was worrisome that Nigerians are celebrating Democracy Day this year amidst serious national challenges on the socio-political and economic fronts.

“I felicitate with my fellow Nigerians on the occasion of our Democracy Day.

“This Day has a tremendous significance for Nigerians who struggled so valiantly to establish Democracy in their beloved country and have vigilantly nurtured it with their tireless participation in the democratic process.

“It is worrisome that we are celebrating Democracy Day this year amidst serious national challenges on the socio-political and economic fronts. This sad situation has given vent to violent verbal and physical expressions that constitute a serious threat not just to our democracy but to the unity of our nation.

“However, clouds always make way for a bright sky so we should not let the current situation to shake our faith in democracy and in our nation. No nation is free from challenges but great people use challenges to drive the wheel of national progress.

“We are not where we want to be yet in our democratic march but we are also not where we started. There will always remain much work to be done in democratic consolidation and nation-building. We should therefore never despair or contemplate a return to the undemocratic past that had cost us so much toil and blood to escape from.

“As we march ahead on the journey, let us respect our diversity and use it to produce the harmony that makes democracy the best form of government yet invented by man.

“Let us use the democratic mechanisms available to us such as the periodic review of the constitution to pursue the Nigeria of our dreams.

“We have reached an advanced stage in the constitution review exercise. Our Committees at the Senate and House of Representatives are collating the views and submissions by Nigerians from across the country. The final report is now being expected and we hope to debate the recommendations and take a vote on them before we proceed on our annual vacation in July.

“We are also set to pass the Electoral Act amendment Bill this June. This Bill contains provisions that address identified deficiencies in our electoral process so that we can sustain the progress that is being made in the system under the Fourth Republic.

“While congratulating my fellow Nigerians on the journey so far, I urge us all to remain steadfast in our commitment to democracy. Happy Democracy Day!,” Lawan said.