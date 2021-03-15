The recent declaration by Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, that the amendments to the Electoral Act won’t be possible until July evokes concerns that this essential democratic process risks being thwarted yet again.

Lawan during a public hearing of the Joint Committee on INEC and Electoral Matters last week, said “We want to do a very thorough job. We want to create legislative amendment that will ensure our electoral environment is enhanced. That our elections are better in terms of integrity, in terms of transparency and we believe that when we able to do that between June and July, we will still be one and half years away from the 2023 general elections.”

Obviously, he was reacting to a presentation by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on challenges before the commission and measures being taken to address them.

However, Lawan’s disposition contrasts with an earlier disclosure by the chairman, Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya who exclusively said that 85 per cent of the section of the Electoral Act has been amended, assuring that the Bill would be passed by the first quarter of 2021.

What’s more, the INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu has also disclosed that a clean copy of the draft bill for the repeal of the Act will be presented before the National Assembly as it resumes from extended Christmas holiday on February 9 this year. He added “with this, passing of the bill within the first quarter is more or less assured.”

The divergent narratives on the amendment of the Electoral Act is instructive and insightful. It amounts to tactically shifting the goalpost in the course of a crucial football match.

What’s more disconcerting, in the opinion of this newspaper, however, is the seeming unserious disposition of the major political operatives towards this all-important input that is expected to enhance the democratic process.

We recall with utter misgiving the the uproar that trailed the failure of amendment of the Act in the last dispensation because of the crisis of confidence between the National Assembly and the Presidency. We are invariably disturbed that history is about to repeat itself. Granted that the election is two years away, it is our view that this is the time to do it so as to allow time for the instrument to tested in the field.

Our electoral laws leave so much to be desired. We may not expect perfect laws but a timely and conscientious work should not be too much to ask considering the fact that some of the burning issues are already in public domain.

It is sad to point out that the country has not been able to adopt e-voting regardless of how the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues to demonstrate its commitment to application of technology in line with existing legal frameworks.

But beyond the issues of technology, the seeming loopholes in the existing law had come to the fore during the 8th Assembly.

For instance, the amendment Bill that was not passed then contained provisions addressing gaps in the law such as was experienced in the aftermath of the 2015 Kogi State governorship elections where a candidate died after polls began but before the result was declared.

The Bill had sought to empower the Commission to suspend elections for a maximum period of 21 days provided the deceased candidate was leading at the election.

The Bill was also set to incorporate important technological innovations such as the use of the Smart Card Reader (SCR) in the body of the Electoral Act in light of a Supreme Court judgement prioritising the manual voters register over the Smart Card Reader in cases of conflict.

Other intricate issues in the Bill included the proposal for a mandatory electronic voters register, the e-transmission of votes and the prohibition of arbitrary fees by the setting of maximum fees for all elective offices.

Sadly, in our view, these issues were not addressed largely because of the intense political disagreement between the leadership of the 8th National Assembly and the presidency ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

That is not the case now. And that is why we expect that in this dispensation where the executive and legislature have better relationship than the previous Assembly, the amendment process ought to be smooth and timely in order for the electoral commission to begin implementation of the changes early.

This is especially as operations around the world have since become information and communications technology (ICT) driven.

Electoral Management Body (EMB) now deploy technologies including sophisticated data processing tools, such as database management systems, optical scanning and geographic information systems designed to make the electoral process not just less cumbersome but efficient. In a clime where politics actors seek to explore legal loopholes for personal gains, the robust use of technology, require stronger backing by the law.

And that is why the attitude of this National Assembly towards early amendment of the law giving everyone cause concern. Perhaps, such lack of urgency to amend those critical law, coupled with concerns over the cost of sustaining this governance structure revives the call for having a part-time and/or a unicameral legislature.

Over the years Nigerians have questioned the huge allowances enjoyed by the lawmakers who most of the time are either absent from plenary sittings, defecting from one party to another or harassing ministries, agencies and departments in the name of oversights functions or public hearings.

Nigerians worry that when it matters most, the lawmakers shrink away from making bold and decisive laws that would impact most lives in positive ways.

The time is ticking already. Nigerians expect mj ear-perfect robust amendment Bill. The National Assembly cannot afford to hold Nigerians to ransom by tactically dragging a process that is critical to the democratic stability of the nation.