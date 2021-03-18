By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

A US based company, Landon Hall has disclosed the unique benefits of its Diemond Star drumsticks, stating that it is one of the fastest growing drumstick brands in the United States, and for good reason.

According to the company management which liaised with newsmen recently, they create superior drumsticks that can blow away the competition.

Listing some reasons that one has to switch out their old sticks for a pair of Diemond Star Drumsticks, the company stated that “The company’s drumsticks are made from premium American hickory, which absorbs the shock of the impacts of drumming. “This leads to a better sound and less wrist and arm fatigue,” said founder Landon Hall. “It’s easier to play for a much longer duration with our sticks.”

It added that “the sticks that are pitch paired and weight matched sound alike when played together. This leads to a more balanced sound. Other brands don’t bother with this, which can make your drumming sound off. “We know how important it is that your drumming is flawless, and our sticks make that possible.”

According to the company “The Diemond Star brand is quickly growing in popularity, as drummers realise that they offer the best value for the money while sounding amazing. The sticks start at a very fair price, which is a way better bargain than some brands that just aren’t as good. Once you try our drumsticks, you’ll decide to always stick with Diemond Star.”

“Many drummers want to find a way to make their sticks their own, whether to keep up their style or throw them into an eager crowd. Diemond Star carries an autograph pen that lets you draw on your sticks with ease. You don’t have to pay a ton of money to have sticks engraved or printed; all you have to do is take off the cap and write or draw”.

“No matter how you like to drum, Diemond Star has got you. Their sticks are designed for versatility and allow you to try out new sounds. Their current range of sticks can stand up against even the toughest of competitors” .

“Diemond Star uses some sizing metrics that you might not be used to, but that’s a good thing! Most of their sizes have a little extra length, which lets drummers get more power, reach, and leverage. “You might be a bit hesitant at first, but once you try these, you’ll never want to use anything else.”

The company advises individuals who want to bring their drumming to the next level, to check out Diemond Star,adding that they can buy their products online in many sizes.