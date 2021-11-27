To assist some of those who are seeking opportunities like this, can you tell us how you got to know about the LNI scholarship award.

A friend of mine informed me that the LNI is sponsoring a candidate for an MBA programme to one of the best schools in the world, the American University of Beirut, Lebanon. I have been looking out to a scholarship opportunity to further my studies at Masters degree level in such leading school and I was excited about the prospect hence I applied .

So how did you feel when you were informed that you had been selected among so many candidates?

At that time I worked in Abuja so I was in the office when I got a call from someone in LNI, telling me congratulations, you have won the LNI scholarship for 2019/2020. I was in shock and later I started processing the information I have heard. I knew I did my best during the application processes and so for other candidates. But God said it was my time. So I composed myself and went to inform my manager in the office and we jumped in excitement. I called my partner, my brother and sister to tell them of the great opportunity. It was really amazing to me to win the scholarship

Give us the summary of your experience in Beirut, what was the education like, the people, the culture?

The LNI management and the chairman, Mr. Faysal El Khalil, were helpful at the very point of my entry into Beirut, everything was covered. It was really a beautiful experience. On arrival at Beirut airport which was about 2am, the chairman had already sent someone to receive me and drive me to the university. As soon as I arrived the airport, I saw beautiful mountain and the houses doting the landscape. It was picturesque. That was my very first good impression about Beirut. It was a beautiful site. We proceeded to the school and got to there about 2:40 am to a warm welcome. I was taken to my room and made sure I was comfortable, that was my very first experience. The next day, the LNI Chairman came around and took me on a tour of the university. I got to know where to get my food, groceries and was shown everything I needed to survive in the school.

In terms of academics, AUB is one of the best schools in the world. The faculty, curriculum, the intensive lectures, seminars and writing theses ensured you were kept busy almost 24 hours. Our class and indeed the school has multi-racial population with students France, Spain, the Netherlands, the United States, among others. As part of getting hands on information about production processes, we went to business excursion to China to learn about how the Chinese peoples work ethic that made China global leader in manufacturing. It was anenlightening experience for me. If I take on all the experience, I can write a book on it.

Now if you were going to give a word of advice to next set of LNI scholars what will you be telling them?

ADVERTISEMENT

LNI MBA scholarship will definitely change your lives, change your world if youlucky to win it. So you need to be diligent in processing the application, prepare yourself, It is not an easy exercise. I give you an instance. In Nigeria we takeeight courses in a semester or there about, but at AUB, I took four courses but that four were deep and intensive. There are short lecture hours but you do a lot of research, writing, group seminars , and so forth. It is an intense experience that changes you and builds you up. I will advise any candidate applying to do his/ her best and not allow the opportunity slip away.

As beneficiary of this MBA scholarship, what can you say to LNI

To the chairman and all executives of the Lebanese- Nigeria Initiatives, I really cannot thank you enough for this fantastic opportunity that you have given me and all other Nigerians that have opportunities to get quality education and come back to Nigeria to be a tool for social and economic changes. . Thank you for this wonderful opportunity.

How are you going to use the knowledge gained to impact the community which is the essence of the scheme?

On the business side, a friend of mine has an agriculture business which we were planning before I went for the programme. The knowledge and training which I have got will help know how to advise the business better and will help us optimize our operations and help us avoid certain pitfalls and be able to plan our success. Personally I am able to manage my time, my income and expenditure is better planned now. I can discern profitable investment opportunities and plan how to get funding where necessary. I am already a part of the LNI family and will continue to be a good ambassador of the initiative.