The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it will invite former President Goodluck Jonathan for its national convention to be held on October 30.

The contact and mobilisation sub-committee of PDP stated this shortly after its maiden meeting which was held at the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall in Abuja yesterday.

It also said the suspended national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus is no longer an issue as the party prepares to reposition itself for the 2023 general elections.

Rumours that Jonathan would defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been rife despite repeated denials by his media team.

The rumour emerged shortly after chairman of the national caretaker committee of APC and Yobe State Governor, Mr. Mai Buni, led some other governors of the ruling party to a private meeting with Jonathan in his Abuja residence.

The former President reportedly complained of being left in the dark and not being assigned any role assigned by PDP, when the party's Reconciliation and Strategy Committee visited him in Abuja.

However, deputy governor of Taraba State, Haruna Manu, who stood in for his boss and committee chairman, Governor Darius Ishaku, said the committee will reach out to Jonathan and other party members.

“I can assure you that all those people that have been mentioned to be contacted will be contacted. And if the former President is one of those people to be contacted, I assure you that he will be contacted,” he added.

On the issue of Secondus, Manu said he won’t deviate from what the convention chairman and governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri said when the issue was raised recently.

“That issue was raised last week and the chairman of the convention committee has answered it. So, my answer still remains what the chairman of this very important convention committee said,” Manu said.

It would be recalled that Fintiri came short of ruling out the return of Secondus when he told the media that “until the court rules in favour of Secondus, I think the status quo remains that it is Elder Yemi Akinwonmi that will chair the convention. I think there is no ambiguity in that. It is normal with a big party like PDP which has a lot of members.

“It is not just big in size but in institutional capacity with all its organs functioning.

That is why we didn’t have any headache when we went through the minor crisis weeks ago. The court has said Secondus

should not be the national chairman for now until the substantive matter is heard and the deputy national chairman (South) steps in as provided in our constitution. So, I think whatever happens tomorrow, the constitution has made provision for it.

“I must tell you that even Secondus is in support of this convention and he will not do anything that will mar the organization of this convention because we all believe in our party, the PDP.”

Manu said the meeting was convened to deliberate on modalities, functions and responsibilities of the committee, saying the budget to facilitate its work would be submitted on Thursday for deliberation and subsequent approval.

Also in attendance at the meeting was House Minority Leader and deputy chairman of the committee, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.