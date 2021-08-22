As uncertainty envelops the country’s education sector over plans by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to embark on another strike, stakeholders in the sector have suggested ways to end the long impasse between the federal government and the union.

The call is coming a few days after the national leadership of ASUU had asked Nigerians to hold the government responsible if the outstanding issues in the Memorandum of Action (MoA) of 23 December 2020 and issues related to the draft renegotiated agreement of May 2021 is not signed by the end of August.

National president of the union, Comrade Victor Emmanuel Osedeke, had said at a press conference in Ilorin recently; “ASUU hopes authorities at both the federal and state government levels would give the matter the urgent attention it deserves to sustain and improve on the current industrial peace in our universities.”

Reacting to the development, a former vice-chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof Michael Adikwu, said the crisis was a thorny one that would continue for a long time since there are such indications if other ways are not created to solve the problem.

To avert continuous strikes, he said there is need to make research grants available to lecturers.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP Sunday in Abuja, Prof Adikwu said in American universities, many lecturers depend on grants, adding that in some universities, lecturers get grants from which they put part of their salaries into and use the rest for research.

He noted: “Globally, lecturers are usually not paid very high but there are ways of assuaging their suffering. The other day, a professor of Biological Sciences in Spain was quoted as saying that footballers earn €400 million a month while professors are paid €400,000 for the same period and they are being asked to research and produce vaccine for coronavirus.”

He said most advanced countries have post-doctoral research programmes that bring people from all over the world.

“For instance, Americans have Fulbright Fellowship, the Germans have Alexander von Humboldt Fellowship and DAAD, the Japanese have Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) and the British have their Royal Society Fellowships.”

The former VC stressed that when lecturers have people coming from all over the world to their laboratories, they have no time for strikes.

“They use most of these research fellows to solve their national and academic problems,” he said.

Also, a research assistant at the University of Abuja, Humphrey Ukeaja, said strikes are affecting students and becoming a mockery.

“ASUU strikes have been a lingering issue. They have been on for decades, it is all about negotiations, meetings between those in power and those in academics with a breakdown in communication and agreement.

“The lingering ASUU strike is not a good omen. It affects students which is very sad,” he said.

The president, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Sunday Adedayo Asefon, described the development as worrisome.

Asefon said it also portends great danger to the education sector, national development, research, and security in Nigeria.

He called on the federal government to consider the implication of another industrial strike on our education and national security and find a lasting solution to the contending issues raised by ASUU.

FG, Striking Resident Doctors Seal New Deal

Meanwhile, indications emerged yesterday that the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) may have reached an agreement with the federal government over its ongoing strike.

It was gathered that the federal government agreed to pay N4.8 billion Residency Training Fund in the next seven days.

It also agreed to clear the arrears of the consequential adjustment of the national minimum wage from April when the bill was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari to December 2019.

The government, through the Federal Ministry of Health, also said it had forwarded a list from 38 hospitals to the Budget Office for inclusion in the Service Wide Vote.

A Memorandum of Action is expected to be signed by all parties involved in the discussion today.

The truce was brokered following the intervention of the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association led by Prof Innocent Uja.

At the Friday renewed meeting, all the consolidated 12-point demand by NARD, the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) and other affiliates of NMA were resolved.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said the government resumed discussion with the striking doctors at the instance of President Buhari.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, in a statement by its deputy director of press and public relations, Charles Akpan, said the president had directed the minister, Dr Chris Ngige, to side step every technicality and re-commence conciliation, especially in the background of the alternative dispute resolution window provided by the National Industrial Court, where the matter was referred to under the instrument of article 17 of the Trade Disputes Act.

Ngige commended Ujah for assuming his role as the leader of all doctors in Nigeria, saying all affiliate doctors’ associations were under the NMA.

President of NMA, Prof Uja said the strike was avoidable and blamed some government functionaries for not playing its roles.

He said, “As doctors, we are trained to prevent diseases, cure illnesses and promote health but not trained to go on strike.” He commended Ngige for going the extra mile to ensure that officers across ministries and agencies who are relevant to tackling the doctors’ demands are put on their toes.